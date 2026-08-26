Jordan Miller Injury: Likely to miss six months

Miller underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left rotator cuff and will be re-evaluated in six months, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

It's a tough break for Miller, who had an opportunity to battle for a reserve role during training camp in the fall. The timeline for a return is likely to keep him on the shelf until after the All-Star break. Miller's extended stay on the sidelines gives Kobe Sanders a chance to crack the Clippers' rotation.