Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 5:11pm

Miller (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Miller missed the 110-93 win over the Wizards on Thursday, and the questionable tag suggests he might miss a game for the second straight time -- and for the fifth time since the beginning of January. Even if he's available to suit up Saturday, Miller isn't expected to impact the rotation significantly.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now