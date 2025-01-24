Jordan Miller Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Miller (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Miller missed the 110-93 win over the Wizards on Thursday, and the questionable tag suggests he might miss a game for the second straight time -- and for the fifth time since the beginning of January. Even if he's available to suit up Saturday, Miller isn't expected to impact the rotation significantly.
