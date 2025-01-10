Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Miller Injury: Questionable with hip soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Miller (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After being limited to just 14 minutes in Thursday's game with the G League's San Diego Clippers, Miller is experiencing right hip soreness ahead of Saturday's action. If the former second-rounder is unavailable against Charlotte, Derrick Jones should be able to maintain a decent amount of playing time despite the return of Kawhi Leonard (personal) on Saturday.

