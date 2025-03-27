Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller Injury: Remaining out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 3:26pm

Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Miller will miss a seventh straight game due to left hamstring tendinopathy. His next chance to see the floor is Sunday against the Cavaliers, but considering he hasn't been tagged as questionable on the injury report, it doesn't appear that he is close to a return.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
