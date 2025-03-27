Jordan Miller Injury: Remaining out Friday
Miller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller will miss a seventh straight game due to left hamstring tendinopathy. His next chance to see the floor is Sunday against the Cavaliers, but considering he hasn't been tagged as questionable on the injury report, it doesn't appear that he is close to a return.
