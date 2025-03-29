Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Miller Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Miller (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Miller will miss an eighth straight game due to a nagging left hamstring injury, and he doesn't have a clear timetable to return to the hardwood. It's unclear if he'll be able to return to action before the end of the regular season, as he hasn't been listed as questionable in any of the previous injury reports in recent days.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
