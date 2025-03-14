Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Miller Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Miller (hip) was ruled out ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks.

Miller popped up on the injury report due to left hip soreness. He hasn't been a consistent part of the Clippers' rotation this season, but he'll work on being available for Sunday's game against the Hornets. Miller has appeared in 34 games this season and has averaged 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 12.1 minutes per game.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
