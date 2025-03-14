Jordan Miller Injury: Ruled out against Atlanta

Miller (hip) was ruled out ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks.

Miller popped up on the injury report due to left hip soreness. He hasn't been a consistent part of the Clippers' rotation this season, but he'll work on being available for Sunday's game against the Hornets. Miller has appeared in 34 games this season and has averaged 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 12.1 minutes per game.