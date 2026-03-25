Jordan Miller Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Miller is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to back soreness, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Miller is sidelined Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 11. His next chance to play comes Friday, when the Clippers face the Pacers in Indiana. With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) also out versus Toronto, Kris Dunn, Bennedict Mathurin and Nicolas Batum could all see an uptick in playing time.