Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Miller is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to back soreness, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Miller is sidelined Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 11. His next chance to play comes Friday, when the Clippers face the Pacers in Indiana. With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) also out versus Toronto, Kris Dunn, Bennedict Mathurin and Nicolas Batum could all see an uptick in playing time.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
45 days ago