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Jordan Miller News: Bright spot off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:42am

Miller notched 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to San Antonio.

With Kawhi Leonard (ankle) sidelined, Miller took advantage of some extra touches and was an obvious standout for the Clippers. Miller has a lot of upside when the minutes are there, making him a valuable streamer if Leonard continues to miss time. Leonard is traveling with the team and is considered day-to-day.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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