Jordan Miller News: Chips in 13 off bench Sunday
Miller notched 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 victory over the Kings.
The third-year guard continues to be a valuable source of secondary scoring off the Clippers' second unit. Miller has scored in double digits in three straight games and eight of his last 10, averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 threes in 24.0 minutes during that span while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 2116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1819 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1819 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 857 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More