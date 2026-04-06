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Jordan Miller News: Chips in 13 off bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Miller notched 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 138-109 victory over the Kings.

The third-year guard continues to be a valuable source of secondary scoring off the Clippers' second unit. Miller has scored in double digits in three straight games and eight of his last 10, averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 threes in 24.0 minutes during that span while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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