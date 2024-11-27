Jordan Miller News: Collects season-high 15 points

Miller contributed 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-96 victory over Washington.

Miller saw the bulk of his playing time come in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's rout against the Wizards, collecting a season-high 15 points from the second unit. The 24-year-old former second-round has now appeared in five straight games off the bench for the Clippers, averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.4 minutes per contest over this stretch. Miller should remain a part of Los Angeles' rotation as long as Norman Powell (hamstring) remains sidelined, but his relevance is still limited to very deep fantasy leagues.