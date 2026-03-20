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Jordan Miller News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Miller produced 11 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Miller had a rough shooting performance, but the fact that he went 7-for-11 from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy line. His contributions in peripheral categories were decent, as he finished just two boards away from a double-double while also dishing out at least five assists just for the sixth time in 2025-26. Miller got the start due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard (ankle), but he didn't do enough to warrant keeping his name in the first unit once Leonard returns. Miller should return to his regular bench role if Leonard is available to play against the Mavericks on Saturday.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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