Jordan Miller News: Drops 26 points in G League win

Miller contributed 26 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Miller led San Diego in scoring, marking his sixth 20-plus-point performance through seven G League outings. The two-way wing has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late, and he'll likely continue to receive the majority of his run with San Diego, as he is eligible to be active during only one more NBA game this season.