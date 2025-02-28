Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Drops 26 points in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 10:42am

Miller contributed 26 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Miller led San Diego in scoring, marking his sixth 20-plus-point performance through seven G League outings. The two-way wing has seen little playing time at the NBA level of late, and he'll likely continue to receive the majority of his run with San Diego, as he is eligible to be active during only one more NBA game this season.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now