Jordan Miller News: Facing uncertain role
Miller's path to a larger role became more difficult with the Clippers' acquisition of Max Strus.
Strus is an established rotation player with extensive postseason experience and should immediately factor into the club's wing rotation, leaving fewer available minutes for younger options. Miller could still earn opportunities if injuries strike, but he'll face substantial competition for playing time and enters the season with limited redraft appeal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21152 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21152 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18155 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18155 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More