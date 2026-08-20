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Jordan Miller News: Facing uncertain role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 10:29am

Miller's path to a larger role became more difficult with the Clippers' acquisition of Max Strus.

Strus is an established rotation player with extensive postseason experience and should immediately factor into the club's wing rotation, leaving fewer available minutes for younger options. Miller could still earn opportunities if injuries strike, but he'll face substantial competition for playing time and enters the season with limited redraft appeal.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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