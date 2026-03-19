Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Miller closed Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes.

Miller is gaining momentum for the Clippers and has been red hot off the bench. Over his last four outings, he's shooting 62.5 percent from the field with averages of 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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