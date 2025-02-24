Jordan Miller News: Game-high 32 points in G League

Miller registered 32 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 36 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 117-108 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Miller has cracked the 30-point threshold in back-to-back G League outings. He is averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 30.3 minutes per game in the G League this season. Miller will continue to get more reps with San Diego until the parent team recalls him for added depth in the backcourt.