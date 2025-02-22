Jordan Miller News: Impressive in G League loss

Miller tallied 34 points (13-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes Friday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 136-127 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Miller was locked in from the field and managed to lead his club in points despite attempting only 19 shots from the field. This was a much stronger performance than his last showing, when he went 5-for-23 from the field in a 119-107 loss to the Valley Suns on Feb. 10.