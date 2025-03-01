Jordan Miller News: Inks four-year deal with LAC

The Clippers have agreed to sign Miller to a four-year deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Miller has made enough of an impression on the Clippers to merit a long-term deal with the team moving forward. The 24-year-old guard and California native has played in 30 games on the NBA level this season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field for Los Angeles.