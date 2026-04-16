Jordan Miller News: Logs 15 minutes in loss

Miller logged five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to Golden State.

Miller was used sparingly in the final game of the season for Los Angeles. The Clippers signed him to a one-year deal back in February after her impressed on a two-way contract, and it includes a player option worth $2.5 million in 2026-27. Across 60 regular-season appearances, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 22.1 minutes per contest.