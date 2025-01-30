Jordan Miller News: Makes brief cameo Wednesday

Miller (illness) played the final 1:09 of Wednesday's 128-116 win over the Spurs, finishing with one assist and no other statistics.

Though he was cleared to return after missing the Clippers' previous three games with an illness, Miller wasn't part of the rotation, as his appearance came well after LA already had the victory in hand. The 25-year-old guard is on a two-way deal with the Clippers and could head to the G League in the near future if playing time at the NBA level remains scarce.