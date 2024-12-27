Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Muted role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Miller accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Warriors.

Miller played fewer than five minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has accumulated a grand total of one steal. Although he has had a few moments of relevance, it appears that Miller will remain on the outside looking in when it comes to consistent playing time this season.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now