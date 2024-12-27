Jordan Miller News: Muted role continues
Miller accumulated zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over four minutes during Friday's 102-92 win over the Warriors.
Miller played fewer than five minutes for the third straight game, during which time he has accumulated a grand total of one steal. Although he has had a few moments of relevance, it appears that Miller will remain on the outside looking in when it comes to consistent playing time this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now