Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Miller (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Heat.

Miller held a questionable tag heading into Saturday's postponed contest against the Hornets, but he is no longer on the injury report for Monday. Miller has seen a limited role of late, averaging just 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
