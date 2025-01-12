Jordan Miller News: Off injury report
Miller (hip) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Heat.
Miller held a questionable tag heading into Saturday's postponed contest against the Hornets, but he is no longer on the injury report for Monday. Miller has seen a limited role of late, averaging just 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
