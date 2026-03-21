Jordan Miller News: Out of starting lineup
Miller isn't starting in Saturday's game in Dallas, per NBA writer Justin Russo.
Miller made his first career start in Thursday's loss to New Orleans. While he struggled shooting the ball, he still finished the contest by amassing 11 points, eight boards, five assists and one steal. However, with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) available, Miller will head back to the bench.
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