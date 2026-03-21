Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Out of starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Miller isn't starting in Saturday's game in Dallas, per NBA writer Justin Russo.

Miller made his first career start in Thursday's loss to New Orleans. While he struggled shooting the ball, he still finished the contest by amassing 11 points, eight boards, five assists and one steal. However, with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) available, Miller will head back to the bench.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
60 days ago