Jordan Miller News: Signs two-year deal
Miller signed a two-year contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
This move was long overdue from the Clippers, as Miller is in the midst of a breakout campaign. While playing on a two-way contract, Miller has appeared in 33 contests, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.2 percent shooting from the field.
