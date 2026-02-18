Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Signs two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 9:05am

Miller signed a two-year contract with the Clippers on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This move was long overdue from the Clippers, as Miller is in the midst of a breakout campaign. While playing on a two-way contract, Miller has appeared in 33 contests, averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.2 percent shooting from the field.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
