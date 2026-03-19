Jordan Miller News: Starting Thursday
Miller is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game in New Orleans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Miller will earn his first start of the season with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) out, and he should see some more shots falling his way with Darius Garland (toe) also unavailable. Per 36 minutes this season, Miller owns averages of 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per contest.
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