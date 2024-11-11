Jordan Miller News: Strong effort in G League win

Miller produced 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-121 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Miller tied Cam Christie with a team-high 20 points and paced San Diego with eight dimes, falling two short of a double-double. Miller was recalled to the NBA following the contest and will be available for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.