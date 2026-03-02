Jordan Miller News: Strong showing from second unit
Miller supplied 19 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 victory over New Orleans.
The 19 points were Miller's best scoring effort since Feb. 21, when he dropped 21 on the 76ers. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in four straight games as he takes on a bigger role in the Clippers' rotation, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 boards and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes during that span. With Kris Dunn leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter after getting elbowed in the head, Miller's workload might be more secure in the short term if Dunn is forced to miss additional time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 822 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 228 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2041 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2041 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More