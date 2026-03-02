Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Strong showing from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:57am

Miller supplied 19 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 137-117 victory over New Orleans.

The 19 points were Miller's best scoring effort since Feb. 21, when he dropped 21 on the 76ers. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in four straight games as he takes on a bigger role in the Clippers' rotation, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists, 1.8 boards and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes during that span. With Kris Dunn leaving Sunday's game in the fourth quarter after getting elbowed in the head, Miller's workload might be more secure in the short term if Dunn is forced to miss additional time.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
41 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
42 days ago