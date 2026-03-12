Jordan Miller News: Team-high seven assists in win
Miller notched 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 win over the Timberwolves.
Miller handed out a team-high seven dimes Wednesday, and he's settling in as the primary backup point guard behind Darius Garland. Over his last six appearances, Miller has averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 26.2 minutes per game.
