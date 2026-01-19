Miller logged 27-plus minutes for a sixth straight game and made the most of his time on the court Monday. The two-way player led the second unit in points and finished as the Clippers' second-leading scorer behind James Harden (36). Miller also chipped in four steals for a second straight game, matching his season high. The swingman has scored in double figures in five of his last six outings, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest over that stretch.