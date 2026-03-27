Jordan Miller News: Will play Friday
Miller (back) will play Friday against the Pacers.
Miller is set to return after missing Wednesday's game due to back soreness. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.6 minutes per contest.
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