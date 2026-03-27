Jordan Miller headshot

Jordan Miller News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:57am

Miller (back) will play Friday against the Pacers.

Miller is set to return after missing Wednesday's game due to back soreness. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.6 minutes per contest.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
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