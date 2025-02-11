Jordan Miller News: Woeful shooting effort in G League
Miller produced 23 points (5-23 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during the G League San Diego Clippers' 119-107 loss to the Valley Suns on Monday.
Miller may have been able to lead the team with 23 points Monday, but it came with a miserable shooting performance from the floor. The 25-year-old two-way player may continue to bounce back and forth from San Diego in the G League and Los Angeles in the NBA, and he may have a harder time staying with the parent club while the club is mostly healthy. Miller has now appeared in three G League outings in 2024-25, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes while shooting just 31.1 percent from the field.
