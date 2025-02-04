Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Minor headshot

Jordan Minor News: Double-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Minor recorded 30 points (12-16 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Minor's previous season highs in points and rebounds were 17 and 11, respectively, both came against the Maine Celtics on Dec. 11. Despite the statistical explosion, Minor is averaging only 6.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game this season.

