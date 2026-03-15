Jordan Minor News: Earns double-double in loss

Minor posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Minor stood out for a game- and season-high tally of 11 rebounds despite coming off the bench against the Hustle. He also recorded his first double-double of the campaign. Minor has operated in both center and forward positions throughout the season but has failed to make the starting lineup, with players like Tomas Chapero and Felipe Haase favored over him.