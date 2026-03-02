Jordan Minor News: Strong showing off bench

Minor collected 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 27 minutes Sunday during the G League Mexico City Capitanes' 118-114 victory over the Boom.

Minor provided a spark off the bench for Mexico City, which is something he hasn't done a whole lot so far this season. His 26-point night marks a new season high, and he also managed to record his first swat since Feb. 11.