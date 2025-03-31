Jordan Minor News: Stuffs stat sheet in start

Minor generated 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Minor tied a team-high output in boards, also pacing the squad in swats to go with a full stat line. Saturday marked the sixth start of the G League regular season for the undrafted rookie, who averaged 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.9 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor with the first unit.