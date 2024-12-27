Jordan Poole Injury: Dealing with hip injury

Poole is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a left hip contusion.

Poole is coming off a 25-point effort, including hitting the game-winning shot, in the win over the Hornets on Thursday, but his status for Saturday is now up in the air. If Poole isn't able to face the Knicks, then Malcolm Brogdon and Corey Kispert are among the players who could see an uptick in minutes.