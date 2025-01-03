Jordan Poole Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Poole left Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent injury, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Poole took a hard foul in the third quarter Friday and went to the floor on his left side in a lot of pain, eventually heading to the locker room to be evaluated. If Poole is unable to return in the fourth quarter, Malcolm Brogdon would figure to function as Washington's primary point guard for the remainder of the game.