Jordan Poole Injury: Iffy against Indiana
Poole is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Pacers due to left hip flexor soreness.
Poole appears to have tweaked his hip during Friday's game against Boston and could miss his first game of the season Sunday. If Poole is unable to suit up against Indiana, Carlton Carrington, Malcolm Brogdon and Jared Butler are candidates to receive increased playing time.
