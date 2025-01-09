Jordan Poole Injury: Iffy for Friday

Poole (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Poole is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion. If the 25-year-old remains sidelined, Carlton Carrington and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased roles. Over his last five outings, Poole has averaged 27.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.6 minutes per contest.