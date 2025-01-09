Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 3:16pm

Poole (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Poole is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion. If the 25-year-old remains sidelined, Carlton Carrington and Corey Kispert are candidates for increased roles. Over his last five outings, Poole has averaged 27.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 33.6 minutes per contest.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now