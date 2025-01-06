Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 2:41pm

Poole (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston.

Poole is dealing with a left hip contusion that he sustained during Friday's loss to the Pelicans, and the hip injury caused him to miss Sunday's loss to the Pelicans as well. With the star guard, Bilal Coulibaly (illness) and Carlton Carrington (ankle) all at risk of joining Malcolm Brogdon (foot) on the sideline for Tuesday's contest, Jared Butler, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George are candidates for increased roles.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
