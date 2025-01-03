Jordan Poole Injury: Iffy to return Friday

Poole is questionable to return to Friday's matchup against New Orleans due to lower back soreness.

Poole took a hard foul in the third quarter Friday and went to the floor in considerable pain, and he's now dealing with lower back soreness. If Poole is unable to return in the fourth quarter, Malcolm Brogdon would figure to operate as Washington's primary point guard for the remainder of the contest. The Wizards' next matchup is Sunday in a rematch against the Pelicans.