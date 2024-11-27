Jordan Poole Injury: Listed as questionable

Poole (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Poole has missed the past two games for the Wizards due to some soreness in his left hip, but he remains day-to-day. If Poole doesn't get the green light to return, players such as Carlton Carrington, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert would likely have more opportunities, while Malcolm Brogdon would have to soak up some usage.