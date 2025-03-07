Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Practices Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 11:49am

Head coach Brian Keefe said that Poole (elbow) participated in Friday's practice, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

The combo guard has missed the club's last three outings due to a hyperextended right elbow, though his presence at practice Friday bodes well for his status ahead of Saturday's game against Toronto. The Wizards are expected to provide more details on Poole's availability Friday afternoon. The 25-year-old has averaged 23.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 32.0 minutes per game in his last five outings.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
