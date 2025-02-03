Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 11:47am

Poole (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Poole was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. In his last outing against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Poole recorded 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 35 minutes. If Poole can't go, Malcolm Brogdon, Carlton Carrington and Corey Kispert could be more involved for the Wizards.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now