Jordan Poole Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Poole (hip) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

After dropping 26 points on the Pelicans on Friday, Poole may not play in the second game of the back-to-back against New Orleans due to a hip contusion. He has been red-hot as of late, scoring 25 or more points in the last six games he's played. If Poole does get ruled out for Sunday's game, Malcolm Brogdon could see the bulk of the work as the primary point guard.