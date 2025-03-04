Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Remains out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Poole (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah.

Poole was left off the club's initial injury report for Wednesday, though he has now been ruled out for a third consecutive contest due to the hyperextended right elbow. Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart could see a bump in minutes due to Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) and Poole being sidelined. The combo guard's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Raptors.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
