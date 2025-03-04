Jordan Poole Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
Poole (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Poole was left off the club's initial injury report for Wednesday, though he has now been ruled out for a third consecutive contest due to the hyperextended right elbow. Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart could see a bump in minutes due to Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) and Poole being sidelined. The combo guard's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Raptors.
