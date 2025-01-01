Jordan Poole Injury: Returns to lineup

Poole will return to the Wizards' lineup against the Bulls on Wednesday.

After missing the last two games while dealing with a bruised hip, Poole will return to the floor on Wednesday in Washington. The talented scorer was on a hot streak before going down with the hip issue, as he's averaging a career-high 21.3 points and 5.0 assists per game while also shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from beyond the arc this season.