Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Returns to Washington's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Poole will return to the Wizards' lineup against the Bulls on Wednesday.

After missing the last two games while dealing with a bruised hip, Poole will return to the floor on Wednesday in Washington. The talented scorer was on a hot streak before going down with the hip issue, as he's averaging a career-high 21.3 points and 5.0 assists per game while also shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now