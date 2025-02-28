Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:07pm

Poole has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Charlotte due to a hyperextended right elbow.

The hyperextended elbow is a new injury for Poole, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 8. With the point guard joining Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) on the sideline, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart are candidates for increased roles. Poole's next chance to play will come Monday against Miami.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now