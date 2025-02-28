Jordan Poole Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Poole has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Charlotte due to a hyperextended right elbow.
The hyperextended elbow is a new injury for Poole, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 8. With the point guard joining Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) on the sideline, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart are candidates for increased roles. Poole's next chance to play will come Monday against Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now