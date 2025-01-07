Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Poole will miss a second straight game with a hip injury. The Wizards are dealing with several injuries right now, including Malcolm Brogdon (foot), a key player in the backcourt who won't play in Tuesday's game against Houston. Due to Poole and Brogdon's absence, Jared Butler, Carlton Carrington, Justin Champagnie, and Corey Kispert will likely see more time on the floor.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
