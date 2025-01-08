Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Poole headshot

Jordan Poole Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Poole (hip) won't play Wednesday against the 76ers.

Poole will miss his third game in a row and continues to be ruled out well in advance of games. Malcolm Brogdon (foot) is also out, while Carlton Carrington (back) is questionable. There could be a lot of minutes available for Jared Butler, Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie. Poole's next chance to play comes Friday against the Bulls.

Jordan Poole
Washington Wizards
